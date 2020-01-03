UrduPoint.com
Price Control Magistrates Collect Fine Of Rs 72200 From 33 Shopkeepers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding was underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding was underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 145 shops and markets today and found irregularities at 33 shops.

Fine of Rs 72,200 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

More Stories From Pakistan

