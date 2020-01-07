UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Control Magistrates Collect Fine Of Rs 24,700

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:55 PM

Price Control Magistrates collect fine of Rs 24,700

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 115 shops and markets on Tuesday and found irregularities at 23 shops.

Fine of Rs 24,700 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

More Stories From Pakistan

