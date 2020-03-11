UrduPoint.com
Price Control Magistrates Collect Fine Of Rs 0.11 Mln From 73 Shops

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Price Control Magistrates collect fine of Rs 0.11 mln from 73 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1205 shops and markets on Monday and Tuesday and found irregularities at 73 shops.

Fine of Rs 112,600 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

