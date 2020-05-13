UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Control Magistrates Collect Fine Of Rs 241500 From 99 Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:17 PM

Price Control Magistrates collect fine of Rs 241500 from 99 shops

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1764 shops and different markets on Wednesday and found irregularities at 99 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1764 shops and different markets on Wednesday and found irregularities at 99 shops.

Fine of Rs 241,500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers those who found guilty, including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers during hold month of Ramzan.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Price Market From

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes passenger flights to 9 destinatio ..

2 hours ago

Meeting reviews coronavirus, wheat procurement, lo ..

3 minutes ago

Violation of SOPs to cause irreparable lose to li ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.