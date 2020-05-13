Price Control Magistrates collect fine of Rs 241500 from 99 shops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1764 shops and different markets on Wednesday and found irregularities at 99 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1764 shops and different markets on Wednesday and found irregularities at 99 shops.

Fine of Rs 241,500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers those who found guilty, including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers during hold month of Ramzan.