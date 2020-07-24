UrduPoint.com
Price Control Magistrates Collect Fine Of Rs 115500 From 92 Shops

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:47 PM

Price Control Magistrates collect fine of Rs 115500 from 92 shops

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 812 shops and markets on July 23 and July 24 and found irregularities at 92 places

Fine of Rs 115500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

