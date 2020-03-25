UrduPoint.com
Price Control Magistrates Collect Fine Of Rs102500 From 65 Shops

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 916 shops and markets on Wednesday and found irregularities at 65 shops. Fine of Rs102500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

