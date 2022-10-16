UrduPoint.com

Price Control Magistrates Deputed In Vegetable Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali deputed 42 price control magistrates in five fruits and vegetables markets of the provincial capital on Sunday to make auction process of commodities transparent.

According to a spokesperson, the magistrates would also monitor the auction process daily and submit a report in the deputy commissioner's office on daily basis. Duties of price control magistrates have been assigned from Oct 17 to 28, he added.

He said that five price control magistrates, who did not attend the last performance and evaluation meeting, chaired by the DC, were also called for explanation.

They had been directed to explain their position within three days.

DC Muhammad Ali directed the magistrates to improve price control measures and stay in the field so that artificial price hike could be eliminated.

He will also award appreciation certificates to price control magistrates, who would show the best performance, in the next performance and evaluation meeting.

