Price control magistrates directed to conduct 30 inspections daily

The price control magistrates in the district have been directed to conduct at least 30 inspections in a day to check prices of essential items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates in the district have been directed to conduct at least 30 inspections in a day to check prices of essential items.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali presiding over a meeting of magistrates here on Thursday directed to upload details of inspections on 'Qeemat Punjab App'.

The deputy commissioner directed to the officers to take legal action and register casesagainst profiteers and hoarders without any discrimination.