Price Control Magistrates Directed To Control Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Amir Khattak directed price control magistrates to gear up surveillance for controlling prices of essential commodities in markets during a meeting held here on Thursday.

Chairing a huddle review price control meeting, he ruled out flour shortage in any part of the division. Price magistrates expedited action against profiteers and hoarders indiscriminately, he ordered.

Amir Khattak said the food department had an extra stock of flour and thus asked the district administration to initiate joint operations with the said department to track down profiteers and hoarders operating in society.

He also took notice of reports on artificial fuel shortage and directed the authority concerned to round up elements involved in such exploitation.

He said no mafia would be allowed to act arbitrarily, adding that it would have not happened if the price magistrates would ensure their presence in markets.

The DCs of four districts briefed in the meeting that there were 2160 raids conducted by 132 magistrates across the division.

A fine worth Rs. 664, 500 was imposed on violators with four people were arrested and as many booked for committing wrong measures.

They said all-out measures were taken out to ensure the provision of edibles at controlled rates in markets.

