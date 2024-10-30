Open Menu

Price Control Magistrates Directed To Ensure Presence In Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Price control magistrates directed to ensure presence in markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Wednesday directed magistrates to ensure their presence in important markets at all times in order to control the prices of commodities.

“Our Primary objective is to restore public confidence in government institutions. Revenue and all other departments involved in public dealings will have to play a key role in this regard,” he said while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee.

Besides Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nizarat Ali, deputy commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting reviewed the performance of price control magistrates.

It was told that there were four big Bazaars (markets) in the Rawalpindi district.

The commissioner also directed to ensure an open door policy for public in the offices and immediate processing of their requests.

He said that compiling of lists of corrupt officials in various departments was underway. Strict action should be taken against all such black sheep in next two weeks, he added.

