Price control magistrates fine 40 profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::The price control magistrates have been activated across the district and they imposed fine on 40 profiteers on the first two day of the holy month of Ramazan.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that 32 price control magistrates had been deputed across the district.

They inspected 1,110 shops and found 40 shopkeepers involved in profiteering. They imposed Rs 47,500 fine on profiteers and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.