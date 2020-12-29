UrduPoint.com
Price Control Magistrates Fine 70 Places For Overpricing

Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Price Control Magistrates fine 70 places for overpricing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district Tuesday visited 548 shops and markets and found irregularities at 70 places besides imposing Rs 93,000 fine to them.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding would continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

