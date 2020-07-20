UrduPoint.com
Price Control Magistrates Fine 70 Shops On Overpricing

Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:01 PM

Price Control Magistrates fine 70 shops on overpricing

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 730 shops and markets on July 18 and July 19 and found irregularities at 70 places

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 730 shops and markets on July 18 and July 19 and found irregularities at 70 places.

Fine of Rs 90,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

