Price Control Magistrates Fined 75 For Overpricing

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1497 shops and markets on March 17-18 and found irregularities at 75 places. A fine of Rs 91500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers who involved in overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

