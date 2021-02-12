UrduPoint.com
Price Control Magistrates Fines 69 Shops On Overpricing

Fri 12th February 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1577 shops and markets on February 11 and February 12 and found irregularities at 65 places.

Fine of Rs 85,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers who found guilty and involved in violations including overpricing and hoarding.

price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial a crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

