Price Control Magistrates Get Powers For Implementation Of SoP

Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has extended powers of price control magistrates for strict implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedure (SoP) to control third wave of the deadly virus.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani said that a significant increase in corona cases has been reported and termed it alarming.

He said the district administration would ensure all measures to control deadly virus from spreading. He expressed his concern over rising burden of corona effected people at Nishtar Hospital and said that corona emergency ward has capacity of only three more cases now.

He said that powers of 40 price control magistrates of the district were being enhanced to ensure strict implementation of SoP under preventive measures. He said that price control magistrates would be given complete support by police force for legal action against violators.

The deputy commissioner directed the price control magistrates to visit markets daily at 5:00 p.m. to ensure closing of all shops at 6:00 p.m.

Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani urged the masses to cooperate with district administration by following corona SoP in order to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus.

