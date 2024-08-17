Price Control Magistrates impose fine of more than Rs 2.93 mln for overpricing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa is ensuring the active role of price control magistrates to eliminate overpricing and hoarding.

From August 1 to August 16, the magistrates inspected prices at 21,601 shops, carts, and business centres across the district. During this period, they imposed fines exceeding 2.93 million rupees for violations, sealed 8 shops, and arrested 146 offenders.

Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates are visiting fruit and vegetable markets at dawn to monitor the auctioning of produce and to ensure that food items are sold at the prescribed rates.

The Deputy Commissioner has instructed that price lists be prominently displayed to prevent difficulties for consumers during purchases. He has also directed the price control magistrates to ensure compliance with the set food prices and to take legal action in cases of violation.