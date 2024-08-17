Open Menu

Price Control Magistrates Impose Fine Of More Than Rs 2.93 Mln For Overpricing

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Price Control Magistrates impose fine of more than Rs 2.93 mln for overpricing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa is ensuring the active role of price control magistrates to eliminate overpricing and hoarding.

From August 1 to August 16, the magistrates inspected prices at 21,601 shops, carts, and business centres across the district. During this period, they imposed fines exceeding 2.93 million rupees for violations, sealed 8 shops, and arrested 146 offenders.

Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates are visiting fruit and vegetable markets at dawn to monitor the auctioning of produce and to ensure that food items are sold at the prescribed rates.

The Deputy Commissioner has instructed that price lists be prominently displayed to prevent difficulties for consumers during purchases. He has also directed the price control magistrates to ensure compliance with the set food prices and to take legal action in cases of violation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Punjab Bahawalpur Price August Market Million

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

2 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

2 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

4 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan