Price control magistrates impose Rs7.9mln fine on profiteers

Price control magistrates imposed fine over Rs 7.9 million on 3024 profiteers during November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Price control magistrates imposed fine over Rs 7.9 million on 3024 profiteers during November.

According to official source, the magistrates conducted raids in different markets and bazaars and checked prices of essential items at 10,072 shops and imposed fine on the shopkeepers on overcharging.

Cases against 106 shopkeepers were also registered at concerned police stations over violation of the price control act.