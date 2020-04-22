UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Control Magistrates Imposed Fine To 83 Shops In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:34 PM

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine to 83 shops in Bahawalpur

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1399 shops and markets on Tuesday and Wednesday and found irregularities at 83 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1399 shops and markets on Tuesday and Wednesday and found irregularities at 83 shops.

Fine of Rs 108,800 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding would continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Price Market From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

National Assembly Speaker directs authorities to r ..

1 minute ago

Call to appreciate services of paramedical staff

1 minute ago

Policemen asked to stop misbehaving with people: M ..

1 minute ago

20KG opium seized, accused arrested in Mohmand

5 minutes ago

AJK government effectively tackle coronavirus outb ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.