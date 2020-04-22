Price Control Magistrates imposed fine to 83 shops in Bahawalpur

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1399 shops and markets on Tuesday and Wednesday and found irregularities at 83 shops

Fine of Rs 108,800 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding would continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.