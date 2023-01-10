Price Control Magistrates imposed fines on overpricing, hoarding

Effective measures were being taken to eliminate overpricing and hoarding from Bahawalpur District

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Effective measures were being taken to eliminate overpricing and hoarding from Bahawalpur District.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, the Price Control Magistrates were active in the field.

On January 9, Price Control Magistrates visited 548 shops, carts, and other business centers and inspected the price and quality of food items.

A total fine of Rs 204,000 was imposed and legal action was taken against violators. Price Control Magistrates directed that the food items should be sold at fixed prices and the price list should be displayed properly for the people to see.

On the direction of the government, the availability of flour at the flour sale points was being monitored by the Assistant Commissioners, Price Control Magistrates, and officers of the Food Department.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates were visiting markets to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables so that artificial inflation can be controlled.