UrduPoint.com

Price Control Magistrates Imposed Fines On Overpricing, Hoarding

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Price Control Magistrates imposed fines on overpricing, hoarding

Effective measures were being taken to eliminate overpricing and hoarding from Bahawalpur District

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Effective measures were being taken to eliminate overpricing and hoarding from Bahawalpur District.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, the Price Control Magistrates were active in the field.

On January 9, Price Control Magistrates visited 548 shops, carts, and other business centers and inspected the price and quality of food items.

A total fine of Rs 204,000 was imposed and legal action was taken against violators. Price Control Magistrates directed that the food items should be sold at fixed prices and the price list should be displayed properly for the people to see.

On the direction of the government, the availability of flour at the flour sale points was being monitored by the Assistant Commissioners, Price Control Magistrates, and officers of the Food Department.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates were visiting markets to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables so that artificial inflation can be controlled.

Related Topics

Business Fine Sale Bahawalpur Price January Market From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant wo ..

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant workers abroad

9 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

9 minutes ago
 President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences s ..

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences state visit to UAE starting Sat ..

9 minutes ago
 Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate o ..

Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate over next five years

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless C ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless Certificate of Origin’ servic ..

10 minutes ago
 SCCI receives high-level business delegation from ..

SCCI receives high-level business delegation from Colombia

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.