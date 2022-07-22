Price control magistrates inspect 2,113 shops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Following the directions of the Punjab government, price control magistrates have visited and inspected 2,113 shops across the district to check price lists.

According to an official press release issued here, the Punjab government has directed the management of all districts of the province to control rates of commodities and other essential items.

"Under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Shahid Imran Marath and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planing), Farooq Umar, teams of price control magistrates visited markets and bazaars across Bahawalpur districts and inspected price lists and quality of products.

The price control magistrates imposed fine worth Rs 452,500 against few shopkeepers over violation of fixed price lists that were given by the government.