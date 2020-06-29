UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Control Magistrates Inspect Markets For SOPs, Rates

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:47 PM

Price Control Magistrates inspect markets for SOPs, rates

As per the orders of the provincial government, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis, Price Control Magitrate Miss Sana Talla visited different bazaars and inspected the price control lists, rates of various edibles items and preventive measures for implementation of SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :As per the orders of the provincial government, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis, Price Control Magitrate Miss Sana Talla visited different bazaars and inspected the price control lists, rates of various edibles items and preventive measures for implementation of SOPs.

Miss Sana Tallah along with other officials on the directives of DC Abbottabad have been ensuring full implementation of SOPs to prevent coronavirus. In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Kiran inspected various markets, private clinics and shops in Havelian Tehsil and issued awareness and instructions to the citizens on precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Price Havelian Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

34 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

45 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

45 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

ICT admin promotes animal sacrifices through mobil ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.