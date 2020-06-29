Price Control Magistrates inspect markets for SOPs, rates

As per the orders of the provincial government, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis, Price Control Magitrate Miss Sana Talla visited different bazaars and inspected the price control lists, rates of various edibles items and preventive measures for implementation of SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :As per the orders of the provincial government, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis, Price Control Magitrate Miss Sana Talla visited different bazaars and inspected the price control lists, rates of various edibles items and preventive measures for implementation of SOPs.

Miss Sana Tallah along with other officials on the directives of DC Abbottabad have been ensuring full implementation of SOPs to prevent coronavirus. In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Kiran inspected various markets, private clinics and shops in Havelian Tehsil and issued awareness and instructions to the citizens on precautionary measures.