UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Control Magistrates Of Bahawalpur Imposed Find On 42 Shops For Official Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:40 PM

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur imposed find on 42 shops for official prices

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur visited 310 shops and markets and found irregularities at 42 shops on Sunday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur visited 310 shops and markets and found irregularities at 42 shops on Sunday.

Fine of Rs 70,400 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers,those who found guilty for violating official prices and involved in hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against over charging and hoarding will continue in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Price Sunday Market From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

39 seconds ago

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

40 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

30 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

30 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.