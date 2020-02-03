Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur imposed find on 42 shops for official prices

(@FahadShabbir)

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur visited 310 shops and markets and found irregularities at 42 shops on Sunday

Fine of Rs 70,400 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers,those who found guilty for violating official prices and involved in hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against over charging and hoarding will continue in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.