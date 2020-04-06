Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur visit 740 shops

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 740 shops and markets on Monday and found irregularities at 52 shops

Fine of Rs 52,300 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding would continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.