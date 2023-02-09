UrduPoint.com

Price Control Magistrates Performance Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali directed price control magistrates of the provincial capital to gear up vigilance and activities to curb artificial inflation created by hoarders.

He was chairing a meeting here on Thursday to review performance of price control magistrates.

The deputy commissioner directed price control magistrates to regularly monitor prices of eatable items besides taking action against hoarders.

He instructed that the sale of food items according to the fixed price should be ensured.

