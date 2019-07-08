'Price control magistrates should remain active to give relief to citizens'

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto has said that the shopkeepers who are responsible of price hike do not deserve any concession and price control magistrates should remain active in their respective areas to give relief to citizens.

He was presiding over a meeting of district price control committee.

The meeting was attended besides others by ADC (Revenue), Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, DO Industry, officers of agriculture, livestock, market committee, and other departments, representatives of traders and consumers.

The Deputy Commissioner said that no one would be allowed to produce artificial dearness in the district. He directed the magistrates to send him reports on daily bases.

The meeting after discussions fixed rates of different eatables. The traders assured their full cooperation for controlling prices.