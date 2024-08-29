Price Control Magistrates Taking Effective Measures To Ensure Official Roti Prices
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Imran Marth Thursday said that price control magistrates were taking effective measures to ensure official prices of Roti (bread), Naan, and other eatables in the district.
He was talking to media persons regarding the crackdown against hoarders, inflation, and adulteration in the district.
To ensure the official prices, the DC said the teams inspected 32,854 shops and tandoors and imposed a fine worth Rs 58,40700 for violations in the district.
FIRs against 39 violators had been registered while 30 shopkeepers had been arrested, he added.
The DC said that the district administration was committed to providing relief to the people.
