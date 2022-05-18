Price control magistrates tasked to go after profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi directed the special price magistrates to conduct inspections in shops and markets to ensure food items supply to consumers at fixed rates and take action against overcharging as well.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting of District Price Control Magistrates in DC Office Committee Room here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Anam Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner HR Raheel Baig and Special Price Control Magistrates.

The DC directed the magistrates to check the prices within your limits on a daily basis and strictly hold the profiteers accountable.

He said that all shopkeepers and traders should be required to display the price list and no negligence should be shown in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner said that heavy fines should be imposed on profiteers and an FIR should be registered against them under the Price Act.

He directed the DO Industries to display the fixed prices of chicken and meat at chicken and meat shops.

Imran Qureshi urged the price magistrates to improve their performance andwarned that they would be held accountable for their poor performance.