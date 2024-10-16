Open Menu

Price Control Magistrates Tasked To Monitor Ghee, Oil Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Cap (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the district price control magistrates to monitor ghee and oil prices in open market in addition to other items.

Presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates here on Wednesday, he ordered for connecting all retail shops with Geo-Tag for effective monitoring.

The DC directed the magistrates personally to visit the reported shops where violation of price list is being committed and imposed fines on retailers.

He cleared that there is no compromise on government rates’ violations in the market as relief of efforts and hard work of magistrates should be passed onto consumers.

