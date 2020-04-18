Price control magistrates to conduct raids before aftar time

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates would conduct sudden raids at edible stores before aftar time here during fast approaching month of Ramzan to ensure commodities sale on controlled prices.

Divisional administration under direction of Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq got active on direction of Punjab government, says an official statement issued here Saturday.

While addressing a meeting, Shan-ul-Haq vowed that crackdown would be made without discrimination before aftar time in a view to provide people edible commodities on prices fixed by the government.

He ordered requisite staff to ensure holding price list display outside of shops or miscellaneous sale points.

Strict monitoring of auction process of edible goods would be carried out at markets across the division. Anybody to be found involving in holding artificial inflation, undue profiteering or stocking goods wouldn't be let free, he directed.

In addition, pre-cautionary measures regarding coronavirus must be ensured as being observed in markets in month of Ramzan, he remarked. Commissioner also ordered traffic police to prepare effective mechanism of traffic plan to facilitate fast-keepers during upcoming holidays.