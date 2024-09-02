Price control magistrates urged to increase inspections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Chairperson of the Chief Minister Task Force on Price Control, Salma Butt, has said that activating the price control management system and keeping the prices of essential food items within the purchasing power of the common person was the Punjab government's top priority.

Presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, she mentioned that the prices and quality of essential food items were being monitored daily across all districts in the province, providing relief to consumers. She urged the price control magistrates to ensure that essential items are sold at fixed prices in the markets. Salma Butt emphasized that roti should be sold at the designated rates and that the quality alongside the price of bread at bakeries must also be ensured.

Furthermore, she announced that a Price Control Enforcement Regulatory Authority would soon be established in Punjab. She urged the price control magistrates to increase inspections in the field so that consumers could receive more relief. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar briefed the meeting on the implementation of the price control mechanism in the district.

He highlighted that continuous monitoring of the auctioning process of fruits and vegetables in the wholesale markets is ongoing. He also reported that price control magistrates are regularly checking the prices of food items in markets and bazaars. He affirmed that ensuring the supply of quality goods at fixed rates to consumers is the top priority, and all necessary measures are being implemented for this purpose.

He said that from August 1 to August 31, price control magistrates inspected 38,753 shops, stalls, and other business centers to check the rates of food items. During this period, a total fine of Rs6,269,000 was imposed for violations; one FIR was lodged; 15 shops were sealed, and 272 profiteers were arrested. Similarly, measures are being taken to ensure the sale of roti and naan at the designated prices. From April 15 to August 31, a total of 13,292 inspections were made. Fines totaling Rs4831,000 were imposed for violations, 8 FIRs were registered and 9 shops were sealed, while 554 profiteers were arrested.