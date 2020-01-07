UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Control Magistrates Visit Markets

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Price control magistrates visit markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Punjab government, price control magistrates visited markets and imposed Rs 26,000 fine against shopkeepers.

According to a press release issued here, the Punjab government had issued direction to the management of all districts across the province to control price hike.

"Following the directives of the provincial government, price control magistrates visited vegetable and fruit market, grocery market and others where they inspected price rate lists at 121 shops.

The magistrates found violation of fixed price at 20 places and imposed Rs 26,000 fine against the shopkeepers, the press release concluded.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Fine Price Market All Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 7, 2020 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.