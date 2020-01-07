Price control magistrates visit markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Punjab government, price control magistrates visited markets and imposed Rs 26,000 fine against shopkeepers.

According to a press release issued here, the Punjab government had issued direction to the management of all districts across the province to control price hike.

"Following the directives of the provincial government, price control magistrates visited vegetable and fruit market, grocery market and others where they inspected price rate lists at 121 shops.

The magistrates found violation of fixed price at 20 places and imposed Rs 26,000 fine against the shopkeepers, the press release concluded.