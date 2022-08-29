UrduPoint.com

Price Control Magistrates Visit Vegetable And Fruit Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates on Monday visited vegetable and fruit markets in the four tehsils of Sialkot district.

They supervised auction process there and reviewed the supply and demand of vegetables and fruits.

They said that the administration will take stern action against unjustified price hike and profiteering.

Local officials of Market Committee and of Agriculture department were also present on this occasion.

