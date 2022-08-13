Price control magistrates visit vegetable & fruit markets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas, the price control magistrates in four tehsils visited vegetable and fruit markets on Saturday.

They supervised the bidding process there and reviewed the supply and demand of vegetables and fruits.

They said the administration would take stern action on unjustified price hikes and profiteers.

Local officials of Market Committee, and agriculture department were also presenton the occasion.