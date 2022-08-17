Price control magistrates visit vegetable, fruit market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates visited vegetable and fruit markets in four tehsils of the district, here on Wednesday, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas.

They supervised the auction process there and reviewed the supply and demand of vegetables and fruits.

They said that the administration would take stern action on unjustified price hike and profiteers.

Local officials of market committee and local officials of the Agriculture Department were also present.