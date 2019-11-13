Price control measures help stablize prices of essential items: DC Khairpur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Muhammad Naeem Sindhu Wednesday said that due to effective price control mechanism and the measures taken by the district government Khairpur, prices of essential items have been stabilized to some extent

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Muhammad Naeem Sindhu Wednesday said that due to effective price control mechanism and the measures taken by the district government Khairpur, prices of essential items have been stabilized to some extent.

He said that overcharging of even single penny would not be tolerated in the price of flour, pulses, vegetables and other eatables.

He directed that special attention be paid to maintaining a balance between supply and demand of essential items as well as stability of the prices and no effort be spared in the provision of high quality food items to the masses at fixed rates.

The DC said that Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Mukhtiarkars should pay regular visits to the markets and concerned departments should perform their duties efficiently to show results.

He said that he will personally preside over the meeting of district price control committee for monitoring the prices of essential commodities and their supply and demand on daily basis.