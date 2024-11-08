Price Control Measures Implemented For Essential Commodities In District Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) To regulate the prices of essential food items, the District Administration Abbottabad under the supervision of Price Control Magistrate Lubna Iqbal Friday has officially set the prices for fruits, vegetables, and poultry products.
The decision was made following a joint meeting involving the district’s revenue staff, representatives from the food department, and key trader associations.
This initiative aims to ensure that the prices of everyday essentials remain reasonable and accessible to the general public, particularly in light of ongoing inflationary pressures. The set prices, which cover a range of fresh produce and poultry items, are now in effect across the district.
In a bid to further strengthen the price control system, citizens were urged to report any discrepancies or complaints regarding the prices of food items. Those wishing to raise concerns can do so through the district's Control Room, the Akhtiar App, the Mastiaal App, or the Citizen Portal.
The district administration has made it clear that these channels are designed to facilitate swift action on complaints, ensuring that any instances of overcharging or price manipulation are addressed promptly. Authorities are committed to upholding fair pricing for consumers and maintaining market stability.
