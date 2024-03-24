Open Menu

Price Control Mechanism Fully Activated: DC

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that a price control mechanism has been fully activated to control the prices of food items and all markets are being monitored on a daily basis.

He expressed these views during his visit to the vegetable and fruit market in Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted the auction of vegetables and fruits under his supervision while Secretary Market Committee Muhammad Abdullah gave a briefing.

The Deputy Commissioner later visited different areas of the city and inspected the ongoing activities under the "Suthra Punjab Program" along with officers of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC).

