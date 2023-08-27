Price control mechanism to be implemented strictly: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that price control mechanism would be implemented strictly in Faisalabad to provide much-needed relief to the masses.

Chairing a meeting of Price Control Committee here on Sunday, she directed the price control magistrates to keep vigil eye on supply and demand of daily use items including fruits, vegetables and children products in addition to taking strict action against the profiteers.

She said that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all four districts of the division would convene meetings of district price control committees regularly, besides visiting the fruit & vegetable markets early in the morning and evening to ensure implementation on price control mechanism in its true spirit.

She advised the price control magistrates to avoid from submit bogus perform reports rather they should check the markets and bazaars physically for controlling profiteering and overcharging. If they did not mend their way, strict action would also be taken against the price control magistrates, she warned.

Meanwhile, the divisional commissioner was briefed about repair and renovation of school buildings across the division and she directed to complete patch work on all city roads speedily.

She also issued necessary direction for operation against encroachments and said that strict action should be taken against the land grabbers and encroachers without any discrimination.

The commissioner directed the environment department to accelerate their efforts to control smog during winter and said that zigzag technology should be installed in all brick kiln houses and industrial units, otherwise they would not allowed to run during winter season for greater national interest.

She directed to set up Autism Center in Divisional Public Schools and said that special children should be focused on priority basis.

She stressed Civil Defence officials to issue NOCs to petrol pumps after completing all necessary code requirements whereas public washrooms should be made functional in all government offices in addition to ensuring their proper cleanliness.

She also asked to launch a campaign against wall-chalking and said that necessary facilities should be provided in all public parks.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdullah Mehmood and others were also present in the meeting.