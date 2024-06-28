Price Control Meeting In Narowal
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 07:55 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam presided over a meeting of the District Price Control Magistrates on Friday.
According to details, District Officer Industries Zeeshan Niaz reported on the actions taken by price magistrates. Assistant Commissioner Azam expressed satisfaction and urged further improvements.
The meeting focused on enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for inflation control, ensuring the sale of quality goods at set prices, and providing relief to the public.
From June 1st to 27th, price control magistrates conducted 37,000 inspections, penalized 1,263 violators with fines totaling 4,974,500 rupees, registered seven cases, arrested 18 individuals, and sealed 16 shops.
The Assistant Commissioner of Narowal emphasized regular inspections and the timely display of price lists to ensure consumer convenience and compliance with price regulations.
