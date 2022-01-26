UrduPoint.com

Price Control Meeting Reviews Relief Measures

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 02:24 PM

Review meeting on price control was chaired by Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed here on direction of Punjab government, says release issued on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Review meeting on price control was chaired by Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed here on direction of Punjab government, says release issued on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Irshad Ahmad said subsidy was started for certain grocery stores.

He ruled out shortage of flour and sugar surfacing in any part of the division.

He said quota of flour mills would be canceled due to interruption in supply of government flour.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed said special monitoring of demand and supply of sugar including tomatoes and onions should be done. He directed to hold strict measures to provide urea fertilizer to farmers.

He said special points were being set up for supply of urea fertilizer, cultivation of sunflower and sugarcane.

He asked the district administration to hold crackdown in collaboration with the food Authority to suppress the Mafia.

DC Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan and Vehari gave briefing in the meeting.

DC Multan Amir Karim said edibles items were being supplied in local bazaars from vegetable and grain market at controlled rates. He said grocery wholesale points were providing direct relief to commoners.

There are 301 registered dealers of fertilizer and 226 fair price shops in Multan division.

As many as 29 Suhalat Bazaar, 61 DC counters, 14 farmer platforms are active, it was said.

About seven grocery wholesale points, 15 fruit and vegetable wholesale points are operational in the division.

Officers of relevant departments were present in the meeting.

