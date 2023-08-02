Open Menu

Price Control, Prevention Of Profiteering, Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023 Lands In NA

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023 lands in NA

The Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Wednesday landed at the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Wednesday landed at the National Assembly.

Minister for National food Security and Research introduced the bill to further amend the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977 in the House.

Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on behalf of Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior presented the report of the committee on the bill to provide for the establishment of Federal Prosecution Service (The Federal Prosecution Service Bill, 2023).

Related Topics

National Assembly Price

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphas ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphasizes significant role of Women ..

1 minute ago
 US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personne ..

US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personnel in Niger Amid Military Coup ..

1 minute ago
 PTCL Group introduces 6 months maternity, 30 days ..

PTCL Group introduces 6 months maternity, 30 days paternity leaves

13 seconds ago
 Russia to Launch Largest in 40 Years Expedition Be ..

Russia to Launch Largest in 40 Years Expedition Beyond Arctic Polar Circle

1 minute ago
 Mega health, infrastructure projects under executi ..

Mega health, infrastructure projects under execution at fast pace in Multan: Com ..

9 minutes ago
 Bank Alfalah disburses Rs.970 million for flood-im ..

Bank Alfalah disburses Rs.970 million for flood-impacted communities in second p ..

15 seconds ago
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

9 minutes ago
 PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, ..

PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, Wahab Riaz visits PFA

9 minutes ago
 Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Munici ..

Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Municipalities of Girona Due to Drou ..

9 minutes ago
 Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspect ..

Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspected of Drug Smuggling

9 minutes ago
 Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory ..

Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory workshop on anti-fraud

28 minutes ago
 DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood ..

DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood situation

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan