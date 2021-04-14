Price control room established to monitor prices, hoarding

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday set up a price control room Home Department to check prices and food hoarding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday set up a price control room Home Department to check prices and food hoarding.

According to a statement issued by the KP Home Department, the control room has been set up to control food prices and hoarding during Ramadan.

Control room will receive complaints 24/7, register complaints on contact numbers, 0919223470, 03219032252, 03339278363 and fax number 0919210201.

According to the statement, 'Marastyal App (helper App) has been set up in this regard and the complaints will be sent to district administration for further action.

Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikramullah Khan said that the concerned district administration has been asked to ensure implementation of control room complaints. The purpose of setting up the control room is to enforce the orders of the provincial government in all cases, he said.