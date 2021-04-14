UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Control Room Established To Monitor Prices, Hoarding

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:49 PM

Price control room established to monitor prices, hoarding

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday set up a price control room Home Department to check prices and food hoarding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday set up a price control room Home Department to check prices and food hoarding.

According to a statement issued by the KP Home Department, the control room has been set up to control food prices and hoarding during Ramadan.

Control room will receive complaints 24/7, register complaints on contact numbers, 0919223470, 03219032252, 03339278363 and fax number 0919210201.

According to the statement, 'Marastyal App (helper App) has been set up in this regard and the complaints will be sent to district administration for further action.

Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikramullah Khan said that the concerned district administration has been asked to ensure implementation of control room complaints. The purpose of setting up the control room is to enforce the orders of the provincial government in all cases, he said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Price All Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

CTD arrests gangster of Zahid Ladla group

2 minutes ago

Online food, grocery outlets offering handsome dis ..

2 minutes ago

UK Scientists Voice Concern Over Prevalence of S.A ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin says will 'study' US proposal for Putin-Bi ..

8 minutes ago

TCKP sets up 40 camping pods at four new tourist d ..

8 minutes ago

Online portal set up to connect job seekers, emplo ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.