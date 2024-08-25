Open Menu

Price Control Task Force Chairperson Inspects Markets

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Price control task force chairperson inspects markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Chairperson of Chief Minister's Task Force on Price Control, Salmi Butt, visited the main vegetable market and inspected the auction process in the presence of officers of the market committee.

She stressed the monitoring of the bidding process and instructed that the rate list should be issued in the morning and delivered to all shops and vendors. She said that shopkeepers should sell food items at fixed rates so that there is no need of action in the markets and bazaars. She also met farmers and said that the Punjab government was active to keep the prices of fruits and vegetables stable.

She also planted a sapling on the lawn of the Market Committee office as part of the plantation drive and urged the shopkeepers to plant at least one sapling.

Later, she visited the grain market and met farmers and discussed problems faced by them and their solutions. The role of associations in prevention of hawking including problems of grain markets, import, demand and supply and their solutions were discussed. The participants expressed their happiness and thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for holding such meetings. Salmi Butt also visited different markets of the city. On her arrival in the market, the traders welcomed her warmly. The chairperson checked the price lists at grocery and vegetable shops and urged the traders to display the rate list at prominent places.

ADCG Umar Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Amina Ehsan Tarar and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Import Government Of Punjab Price Market All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

23 hours ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

23 hours ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

24 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan