Price control task force chairperson inspects markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Chairperson of Chief Minister's Task Force on Price Control, Salmi Butt, visited the main vegetable market and inspected the auction process in the presence of officers of the market committee.

She stressed the monitoring of the bidding process and instructed that the rate list should be issued in the morning and delivered to all shops and vendors. She said that shopkeepers should sell food items at fixed rates so that there is no need of action in the markets and bazaars. She also met farmers and said that the Punjab government was active to keep the prices of fruits and vegetables stable.

She also planted a sapling on the lawn of the Market Committee office as part of the plantation drive and urged the shopkeepers to plant at least one sapling.

Later, she visited the grain market and met farmers and discussed problems faced by them and their solutions. The role of associations in prevention of hawking including problems of grain markets, import, demand and supply and their solutions were discussed. The participants expressed their happiness and thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for holding such meetings. Salmi Butt also visited different markets of the city. On her arrival in the market, the traders welcomed her warmly. The chairperson checked the price lists at grocery and vegetable shops and urged the traders to display the rate list at prominent places.

ADCG Umar Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Amina Ehsan Tarar and other officers were also present.