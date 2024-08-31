Price control task force chairperson visits Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Chairperson Task Force for Price Control Punjab Salma Butt presided over a meeting of price control magistrates, here on Saturday.

Commissioner Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid gave her briefing over price control mechanism, being adopted in the city as well as other parts of the district and division.

The chairperson said the Punjab chief minister was making all-out efforts to control inflation everywhere in the province. She said the process of geo-tagging was started in order to ensure implementation of the official price lists.

Salma Butt said a new mechanism was underway to monitor smooth shifting of edibles from grain markets to local markets on controlled rates.

Dozens of profiteers were sent to jail besides imposition of fine worth lakhs of rupees on them for causing artificial inflation in the province, she added. Miss Butt said the government was creating a separate department aimed at controlling inflation.

She directed the district authority to register cases against profiteers without any discrimination. She said the Punjab government was reviewing performance of price control magistrates on regular basis.

Commissioner Maryam Khan said a major crackdown was being launched, not only in the district across the division to achieve the goals. She said Multan was on the top of list in the wake of checking and performance of price control magistrates in the province.