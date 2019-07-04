UrduPoint.com
Price Control Top Priority: Commissioner Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 second ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:49 PM

Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi said that price control and implementation of all initiatives must be on top priority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi said that price control and implementation of all initiatives must be on top priority.

He was chairing a meeting of deputy commissioners and other officers here at his office on Thursday. He directed all DCs of Lahore division to keep an eye on supply and standard of commodities in the market.

He said there would be no compromise on hoarding and artificial price-hike in the market. He stressed the need to ensure effective monitoring mechanism for auction of commodities to keep prices as per notified rates.

The commissioner said that development schemes should be completed as per standards and deadlines. DC Lahore Saleha Saeed, DC Kasur Azhar Hayat, DC Nankana Raja Mansoor, DC Sheikhupura Syed Tariq Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Lahore Division Suhail Khwaja, ADC Headquarters Amir Shafiq and AC Protocol Syed Munawar Bukhari attended the meeting.

