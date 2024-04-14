Open Menu

Price Controller Revises Bread Loaf (Naan/Tandoori Roti) Rates

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Price controller revises bread loaf (Naan/Tandoori Roti) rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The controller of prices and supplies/ Deputy Commissioner has revised the rates of open market loafs (Naan-Roti) in the city. Following the Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 (V of 2024), the price controller issued a notification regarding the rates.

According to the notification issued on Sunday, the unit price for 100g Roti Tandoori (per Loaf) will be Rs. 16.0 and that of 120g Naan (per loaf) will be Rs. 20.0.

The notification intimates that new prices for mentioned essential commodities for the open market will come into force with immediate effect in revenue limits of the district.

No person or shopkeeper shall charge or cause to be charged the prices of the aforementioned items offered for sale, in excess of the rates fixed, says the notification.

The controller directed the shopkeepers and sellers are required to display rate lists at conspicuous places for the information of the general public.

