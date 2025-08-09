Price, encroachment offenders penalised

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The district authorities are taking effective action against price violations and encroachments.

SDEO Pera Ayesha Gondal conducted surprise visits to Hariyawala Chowk and Shadiwal Road to inspect prices and check encroachments.

During the operation, 11 shopkeepers were fined for charging above the official price list, while 15 vendors were issued first-time warnings for setting up temporary encroachments.

Authorities warned that repeat offenders would face shop closures.