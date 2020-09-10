Price hike at motorway service, rest areas to be checked

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Responding to complaints of the people received by Prime Minister's Complaint Cell, a circular has been issued to all deputy commissioners in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to check price hike at service areas and rest areas along motorways.

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak has ordered a strict checking of rest and service areas along motorway in Multan district and to take action in case of detecting violations, says an official release.

Khatak said that additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) has been deputed to monitor prices, and check food quality at restaurants and food points and those involved in charging extra would face punitive action.

He added that district officer (prices) has also been deputed as focal person to contact National Highway Authority (NHA) and bring them on board in the process.