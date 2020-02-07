Price hike indeed a challenge to PTI government, says Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said price hike was indeed a challenge to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and people of the country were perturbed over it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said price hike was indeed a challenge to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and people of the country were perturbed over it.

Sheikh Rashid said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 15th Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo here on Friday.

He said Awami Muslim League (AML) has no reservations against the government and the party was supporting the government unconditionally. He said the issues of AML were being resolved. Two universities have already been set up in Rawalpindi while third IT university would be setup in the city soon. The work on Ring Road and Leh Expressway would also be started within a next few months.

As per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan, most of the encroached land of Karachi Circular Railways has been retrieved and only five kilometer of encroached KCR route has not yet cleared from the encroachments. Corruption in Pakistan Railways has already been reduced but not yet eradicated completely.

He said, he has already met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Federal government and Sindh government were at one page over KCR issue.

Replying to a question, he hoped that the government allies would take better decision. The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-i-Azam and Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM) were seasoned politicians.

Replying to a question, he said, he has reservations about allowing Maryam Nawaz to go to London as the whole family of Nawaz Sharif including sons, grand sons, daughter, brother, nephews and other relatives were with him in London to take care. The era of elderly politicians have over and new lot of young politicians should replace.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inaugurated the 15th Edition of mega three-day Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo (PLFE) sponsored by Master Molty Foam at Tulip.

The top 50 furniture brands of Pakistan including Master Molty Foam, Canon Carcia, Interwood, Habbit, Sucasa, Friends Home, Ameer Brothers, Sharaan, Glow Interiors,Decent Art,Outdoors, V-Design, 3b Furniture, Saman Collection, Zara Sher, etc participating in it.

PLFE is organizing mega exhibition in four major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad. Exhibition has provided the young designers and architects to see the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

Pakistan's wood industry is well developed and captures 95 percent of the country's total market for furniture. The country has over 700 units of wooden furniture with Chiniot, alone meets 80 percent of furniture demand in the country, Gujrat with world class furniture.